Beijing, July 25, (dpa/GNA) – Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, has been removed from office in a vote by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, state broadcaster CCTV has reported.

No official explanation for the move, has yet been provided.

His predecessor, Wang Yi, who used to be foreign minister, will take up the post again.

Qin has not been seen in public for a month, fuelling intense speculation. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson initially said he was unwell.

GNA

