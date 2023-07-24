Central Region GPRTU ready for delegates’ conference and election

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), July 24, GNA – The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in the Central Region is set to hold its delegates’ conference and executive elections in Winneba after successfully resolving the disputes that hindered the process.

Nana Nimako Bresiama, National Chairman of GPRTU, assured that all necessary arrangements were in place for a peaceful and successful conference, urging all delegates to adhere to established protocols.

Nana Bresiama was addressing an emergency council meeting organised by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Central Regional Directorate of the Union in Winneba.

The meeting was held to inform the council members of the preparedness made towards the conference and to make them aware of the rules and regulations.

He announced that two members each from the 113 branches in Central Region totalling 226 were expected to attend the conference to elect the new executives and emphasised the need for branch chairmen to adhere to the directives to avoid problems.

“There is nothing to fear; you must be bold to vote for persons who can and will work with fidelity and avoid conflict of interest in the union.

“Also, consider people who will seek your welfare and effectively manage the affairs of your beloved Union for the next four years,” he urged.

He applauded the members of the regional branch for burying their differences in the interest of the union’s progress.

He intimated that peace and cohesion were essential in the development of every organisation and thus, implored them to continue working together with one purpose.

Nana Bresiama thanked the members of the IMC for working to pave the way for the much-anticipated conference and election.

“We all know the challenges we have gone through all this while, especially the struggle for power that hindered the smooth administration of the Central Regional Branch Union but by God’s grace, calm has prevailed,” he stated.

He said it behooved on them to work towards the sustainability of the unity they had embraced to enable them to operate effectively and efficiently.

Some of the aspirants in the upcoming executive elections include Mr. Kwame Kuma and Mr. John Coffie, both branch Chairmen, who are vying for the Regional Chairman position.

Others are Mr. Omar Dam and Mr Abdulaziz Sowah for Vice Regional Chairman; Nana Danso Babio and Augustine Mensah for Trustee; and Mr Salifu Seidu and George Lapson Nasro for Second Trustee.

GNA

AT/KO

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

