Building the capacity of women for leadership roles crucial for nation- Dr Yaw Baah

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, July 03, GNA – Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General of Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), says it is crucial to support the capacity building of women to enable them take up responsible and leadership roles in the country.

Dr Baah said the support given to such women would drive the TUC’s gender equality and Transformational agenda which aims at placing many women at the forefront.

The Secretary General was speaking at the launch of the TUC/LO Norway Gender Transformative Training Manual for Trade Unions in Accra.

The 47-page manual would serve as educational material and a guide for facilitators in the various organisations within the trade unions.

The Secretary General noted that Ghana had made strides in ensuring equality among Men and women in leadership positions, however, the 30 per cent representation of women was still too low, hence the TUC’s transformational agenda aimed at increasing the numbers to 50 per cent representation.

Dr Baah said there had been significant changes and transformations since 1993, when much progress had been made, however, more needed to be done.

He said: “Where we are is not good enough, things have changed in the last 30 years and we need to do more that is why the transformational agenda has become necessary.”

The Secretary General who expressed satisfaction with the strides made, recognised that some women had for the past years been harassed in their bid to fight for gender equality and responsiveness, adding that it was necessary for the TUC to embark on the transformational agenda to ensure 50 per cent for both men and women to help transform the TUC as well.

“When we finally get to 50:50 per cent, the TUC will be transformed, I urge each one of you to get involved in the change situation to enable the TUC achieve its transformational agender.”

“For the Executive committee of the TUC we have only one woman to march five men, representing 20 per cent, that is not good enough. For the general council in 1993 there was only one woman, we currently have 29 of them there and that is a huge improvement but 32 per cent representation is still not good enough, “he added.

Madam Patricia Blankson Akakpo, Gender and Development Consultant, said the manual would help to build the capacity of TUC members to incorporate gender issues into their work.

She said: “The TUC belongs to both men and women and when we talk about development, both men and women are partners, so for an organization which is gender responsive in terms of leadership, the work they do must be covered in social inclusiveness.” Madam Akakpo added.

GNA

