Brussels Approves Bulgarian White Brined Cheese as Protected Designation of Origin

Brussels, July 31 (BTA/GNA) – A week after the European Commission approved Bulgarian yogurt (Bulgarsko kiselo mlyako, or Bulgarian Soured Milk) as Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), the Commission’s press service reported on Monday that Bulgarsko byalo salamureno sirene (Bulgarian White Brined Cheese) is also being added to the PDO list.

According to the press release, Bulgarsko byalo salamureno sirene (Bulgarian White Brined Cheese) is a fermented dairy product made from full-fat cow’s, sheep’s, goat’s, buffalo’s or mixed milk with added yeasts containing Lactococcus lactis subsp. lactis and Lactobacillus casei, and symbiotic yeasts from Lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp. bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. The production process involves curdling and brining.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

