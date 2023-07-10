Biakoye District Assembly hands over desks to Education Directorate

By Edward Williams

Worawora (O/R), July 10, GNA – Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), has presented 100 dual desks to the District Education Directorate for distribution to schools.

The gesture aims at supporting six basic schools at Worawora which were in dire need of furniture.

Madam Carboo said through the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC), a total of 1,000 dual desks had been supplied to schools in the district which represented 17 percent of total desk deficit solved in seven months.

She urged the Directorate to take good care of the desks and ensure that steps were taken by the beneficiaries to maintain them to last.

Madam Carboo urged students to take their studies seriously and not to allow anything deter them from reaching higher heights.

Madam Roselyn Kafui Ofori, the District Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the DCE and the Assembly for their support.

She said the desks would help reduce the deficit margin while promising that they would be put to good use to promote quality education in the district.

Madam Ofori commended the DCE for putting educational issues of the district at heart especially in spearheading Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

GNA

