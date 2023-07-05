Alan Kyerematen interacts with Delegates at Greater Accra Cluster Durbars

Accra, July 5, GNA – Leading candidate for NPP’s Presidential Primaries Mr Alan Kyerematen on Tuesday began his debut interaction with the party’s delegates in the ongoing nationwide cluster delegates durbars.

In the maiden edition of the Meet the Delegates Cluster Durbars, held in nine constituencies across Greater Accra, including Ablekuma North, South, and Central, Ayawaso East, North, and Central, Klottey Korley, Odododiodio, and Ablekuma South, Kyerematen captivated the crowd with his profound knowledge of technology and his conviction that Africa’s development hinged on industrialization.

As the delegates gathered in anticipation, the atmosphere was electrified when the former Trade and Industry Minister made his entry to the gathering.

Supporters, party faithfuls, and curious onlookers flocked to the durbars to witness Kyerematen’s inspiring message firsthand.

With an unwavering commitment to Ghana’s industrial transformation, Kyerematen presented his comprehensive vision, leaving the delegates in awe of his depth of understanding and passion for progress.

Mr Kyerematen, renowned for his transformative tenure as the Minister for Trade and Industry, is a visionary leader who firmly believes that industrialization is the key to unlocking Ghana’s immense potential.

During the Cluster Durbars, Kyerematen impressed the audience with his unrivaled knowledge of technology and his compelling argument that Africa could only achieve sustainable development through a robust industrial sector.

He emphasized the urgent need to leverage technology and innovation in Ghana’s industrialization drive.

He highlighted the tremendous opportunities that lie in digitalization, advanced manufacturing, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

With a clear understanding of the global economic landscape, Kyerematen stressed the importance of positioning Ghana at the forefront of the technological revolution, where the country could become a hub for innovation, attract foreign investments, and create quality jobs for the youth.

The delegates were captivated by Kyerematen’s vision, recognizing the potential for Ghana’s economic transformation through industrialization.

His expertise in trade and industry, honed during his tenure as Minister, showcased his ability to translate policies into action.

Kyerematen’s track record of successfully spearheading initiatives that revitalized Ghana’s industrial sector resonated strongly with the delegates, who saw in him a leader capable of turning Ghana’s industrial dreams into a tangible reality.

The Meet the Delegates Cluster Durbars not only showcased Alan Kyerematen’s extensive knowledge and commitment to industrialization but also served as a platform for open and candid conversations.

The delegates had the opportunity to engage directly with Kyerematen, discussing their concerns, aspirations, and ideas for driving Ghana’s industrial growth.

The interactive sessions fostered a sense of inclusivity, empowering the delegates to play an active role in shaping the future of the country.

As Alan-mania sweeps through Greater Accra, the successful impact of the Meet the Delegates Durbars is undeniable.

Alan Kyerematen’s exceptional command of technology and his unwavering belief in Ghana’s industrial potential have struck a chord with the delegates and citizens alike.

His vision for a technologically advanced Ghana, driven by a robust industrial sector, resonated deeply with those seeking transformative leadership and sustainable development.

As the journey to the presidential elections progresses, Alan Kyerematen’s Meet the Delegates Durbars have solidified his position as a frontrunner and a visionary leader.

With his unwavering commitment to industrialization, profound knowledge of technology, and ability to inspire delegates and citizens alike, Kyerematen presents a compelling case for a Ghana that embraces innovation, empowers its people, and realizes its full potential as an industrial powerhouse.

GNA

