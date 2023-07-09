Actress Maria Bakalova Unveils Aniventure Comic Con in Sofia

Sofia, July 9 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgarian Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova opened Aniventure Comic Con 2023 in Sofia on Saturday. The forum gathered more than 10,000 anime, manga, comic books, gaming and cosplay geeks, the organizers said.

In her speech Bakalova said: “I’ve been to events like this before, secretly dreaming of one day making it to the big stage. My breakthrough is proof that each and every one of you can and should follow your heart and dreams”.

Other actors who will attend the forum include Julian Kostov, as well as Irmena Chichikova, who recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe acting alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the TV series Secret Invasion.

Guests of the Comic Con will also have the chance to meet the star of Iron Fist, Finn Jones, Tom Wlaschiha of Game of Thrones, Stefan Kapicic of Deadpool and Afshan Azad who played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter films. Fans of The Lord of the Rings franchise can meet illustrator John Howe.

The two-day forum will allow fans to meet cosplayers Yuegene Fay, Pretzl Cosplay and Bakka Cosplay.

