Gyakye Quayson Trial: Quayson is on a national assignment in Parliament

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 04, GNA – An Accra High Court hearing the trial involving Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North Constituency, has adjourned the case to July 6, 2023, due to the swearing in of the MP.

The Court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh told parties that she had received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament, informing the Court about the swearing in of the MP-elect.

The Supreme Court nullified Quayson’s election as the Member of Parliament for Assin North over holding a Canadian citizenship alongside being a Ghanaian at the time he filed his nomination to contest the election in 2020.

Mr Gyakye Quayson was later re-elected the Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency in a by-election on June 27, 2023.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, Counsel for Gyakye Quayson, said his client was on a National Assignment as he was being sworn-in in Parliament House, hence his unavoidable absence from court today.

He also told the court that they were filing some process at the Supreme Court, regarding the Civil aspect of the case and needed some adjournment to complete the process.

Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Deputy Attorney-General, agreed with the parties that the MP was really this time round on a national assignment.

Mr Gyakye Quayson now faces charges of perjury and deceiving a public officer.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

