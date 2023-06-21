Winrock International, partners sensitise communities on child labour through quiz competition

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Debra Camp (Ash), June 21, GNA – Winrock International, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) working with stakeholders to solve complex problems facing communities, has organised a quiz competition on child labour for selected schools in the Atwima-Mponua District.

The competition, which was held during a community durbar at Debra Camp, a cocoa farming community was contested by schools from peripheral communities and the goal was to highlight the forms, impacts and possible solutions for ending child labour and related issues.

Debra Camp JHS emerged winners of the quiz which included Awesasu D/A JSH, Nagole Basic School, and Akonfre Basic School.

Mr Fidelis Yapel, a Project Director at Winrock International, speaking to the Ghana News Agency explained that all over the world there were elements of child labour, but the worse form was when poor families used their children as a survival strategy in all forms of work.

He noted that Winrock International as part of the activities to mark World Day Against Child Labour was collaborating with Kookoo Pa Farmers Association and the Atwima Mponua District Assembly to enlighten community members on the need to prioritise the welfare of children and prevent all forms of child labour.

Mr Yepel said the exercise formed part of the “Making Advances to Eliminate Child Labour in More Areas with Sustainable Integrated Efforts (MATE MASIE), a four-year project being implemented by Winrock with funding from the United States Department of Labour.

This project which seeks to combat child labour in Ghana is being implemented in four Districts – Atwima Mponua, Atwima Nwabiagya, Offinso, and Adansi South.

It is being executed in collaboration with cocoa cooperatives such as Kuapa Kokoo Farmers Cocoa Cooperative and Marketing Union Limited, Offinso Fine Flavor Cocoa Cooperative and Kookoo Pa Farmers Association.

Mr Yapel asked parents to be responsible for their wards’ future by protecting them from unfriendly exposures including child labour.

Mr Fred Amponsah, Executive Director, Kookoo Pa Farmers Association, pointed out that modern technologies in farming required educated individuals to operate machines and equipment.

He, therefore, underlined the importance of seeking good education for their children to be able to meet the advancing trends in farming to maximise production.

Nana Asiedu Sarpong II, Chief of Debra Camp, pledged the commitment of the community to support efforts aimed at eliminating child labour in the community.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

