Washington: 22 US soldiers injured due to ‘helicopter mishap’ 

Washington, Jun. 13, (dpa/GNA) - Twenty-two US service members were injured following a “helicopter mishap” in north-eastern Syria, the regional command of the US military (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, resulted in injuries of “various degrees,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

“The service members are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities outside of the CENTCOM AOR,” the command said. “The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported.”

US forces were deployed to Syria in 2015 to assist the Syrian Kurds and their allies in the fight against Islamic State.

GNA

