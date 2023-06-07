Voting begins rather late at Assin North NPP parliamentary candidate election

By Isaac Arkoh

Akonfodi (C/R), June 07, GNA – Voting to elect a New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring candidate for the June 27, Assin North by-election began rather late at 1122 hours, against the scheduled 0700 hours on Wednesday.

Officials from the Electoral Commission (EC) had set up the voting centre at Assin Akonfodi for the exercise, which was to end at 1700 hours.

The exercise began rather later in the day.

The aspirants are Mr. Frederick Freeman Amoah, a teacher, and Charles Opoku, an Electrical Engineer.

In all, about 540 delegates are expected to vote in the election on the Constituency which has 99 polling centres, 80 Electoral Area Coordinators, Council Elders and patrons 10, Constituency executives.

Both EC officials and NPP executives were not ready to tell the Ghana News Agency (GNA) why the election was late when the Agency sought to know from them.

Meanwhile, voting has already ended with the votes being sorted out for counting as at the time of filing this report.

