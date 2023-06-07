Legal Practitioner M.T. Nambe declares intention to contest NPP primaries

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, June 07, GNA – Mr Mohammed Tahiru Nambe, a Legal Practitioner, has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party’s primaries in Bawku Central constituency when the party opens nominations.

The Legal Practitioner, affectionately called M.T. Nambe or MTN, made the remarks at a press conference in Bolgatanga, to officially declare his intention to contest.

Mr Nambe explained that the Bawku Central seat, historically was a swing constituency with the NDC and NPP alternating.

However, for the past three general elections, the incumbent had had undue advantage and made it seemed that the seat was the stronghold of the NDC.

He said he was ready to reverse the trend and win the seat back for the NPP, adding, “it is time to end his reign and I am not coming to joke.

“Mahama Ayariga has just been elected by the delegates of the NDC, but I have the conviction that if Mahama Ayariga hears that Lawyer M.T Nambe is also coming from the other side, he will have a sleepless night.

“We need somebody who can go to Parliament and talk and not just talk but canvass for developmental projects for Bawku; somebody who understands the dynamics of politics, a political animal and I think it is time we put in a caliber of Lawyer M.T. Nambe to go rescue the party, get into Parliament and make Bawku the light of Upper East as it used to be,” he stressed.

He said restoring lasting peace to the area would be top on his agenda and noted that he would work with the relevant stakeholders, including the warring factions to resolve the protracted chieftaincy conflict in the area to propel the needed development.

He pledged to institute ‘Parliament in Bawku’ to afford him the opportunity to always meet with his constituents every two weeks to enable him to interact and be informed of the development needs of the people to ensure they were addressed.

