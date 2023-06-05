USAID, Care Continuum Project donate motorbikes to GHS in three regions 

By P.K. Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), June 4, GNA – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with the Care Continuum Project, which ensures service accessibility to key populations, has presented 58 motorbikes to three regional offices of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The Western Region received 28 motorbikes, Western-North; 18, and Ahafo; 12, all valued at GHc985,420.00.

The donation formed part of USAID’s continued support to the regions to optimise health services being provided by the Government.

Dr Henry Ajewi-Narh Nagai, the Chief of Party, USAID Strengthening the Care Continuum Project/Country Director of JSI (John Snow Inc.), who made the presentation in Takoradi, said the Care Continuum responded to the need expressed by the Western, Western North and Ahafo regional health directorates to support viral load transport from remote sites and other services.

Some routes to HIV sites were not accessible to cars, hence the motorbikes would easily waddle their way through to ensure the key population received the needed support, he said.

The Project has supported the health sector in training, procurement of ICT equipment, refurbishment of vehicles, and provision of an enabling environment to enhance performance.

Receiving the keys to the motorbikes for the Western Region, the Regional Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Gifty Amugi, expressed gratitude to the Care Continuum Project for the timely response.

She said it would help address the myriad of problems and numerous activities by all the 600 health facilities in the region.

The Motorbikes, unlike cars, could easily elbow their way through inaccessible roads to provide health care services, especially for HIV programmes, to people in remote areas.

“Most of the time we have to take laboratory samples from remote areas to Sekondi…the motorbikes will facilitate that movement a lot to get clinical results,” she said.

Dr Amugi expressed gratitude to USAID for being a long-time development partner and deepening the relationship with the Ghana Health Service.

GNA

