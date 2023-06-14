Upper Denkyira West DCE cuts sod for Oil Palm processing factory 

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Nkwantanum (C/R) June 14, GNA-The District Chief Executive for Upper Denkyira West, Mr Richmond Kodua has cut sod for the construction of an oil Palm processing factory worth 1.5 million cedis, at Nkwantanum in the Upper Denkyirah West district.

The factory, being constructed under the Planting for Food and Jobs and One District one Factory (1D1F) initiative, would take 10 months to complete and create jobs for the teaming youth in the district.

The DCE explained that the initiative was to, among others, provide jobs for the people in the district, especially the youth who were into illegal mining as an alternative livelihood aimed at reducing poverty in the district and the country.

Mr Kodua indicated that several young men and women within the district have been employed to manage the 65,000-hectare oil palm nursery farm which would serve as raw materials for the factory.

The DCE said many more development projects would be executed under President Akuffo Addo’s government and urged the people to continue to support the NPP government for more projects.

Mr Joseph Combathy, contractor for the project promised to use the locals for the construction works and that many of the locals would also be employed to work in the factory when it becomes operational, this he noted would stop the youth from engaging in illegal mining.

GNA

