University of Ghana to host UN Toolkit on Sport, Development and Peace

Accra, June 11, GNA – The University of Ghana will host this year’s United Nations (UN) Toolkit on Sport, Development and Peace workshop beginning 13th to 14th June,2023

Capacity development and technical cooperation are mandated work areas within the Division for Inclusive Social Development of UN DESA.

The UN General Assembly in 2018, adopted a resolution dubbed “Sport as enabler of sustainable development” that outlined the expectations of Member States regarding the mainstreaming of sport as a platform and an enabler of sustainable development.

The two-day event also seeks to enhance capacity among its member states and civil society organisations to formulate effective policies that focus on the intersection of sport and sustainable development.

The workshop would provide a platform for participants to discuss, share knowledge, concepts, experiences, good policy practices and recommendations to help create effective SDP policies and programs.

Some key areas to be discussed would be development and peace policies and programmes, Skills training, volunteerism, employability, mentorship, Physical education, physical activity and sport, Safeguarding, integrity, among others.

The workshop would be graced by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Mr. Charles Paul Iheanacho Abani, who is the resident coordinator of the UN in Ghana, Mr. Paul Semeh, Founder and CEO of Street Children Empowerment Foundation and representative of the Civil Society Organisations, and Professor Bella Bello Bitugu, Director of Sports at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate.

GNA

