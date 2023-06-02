UCC School of Business awards 279 excellence achievers at 2023 Dean’s Award ceremony

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, June 02, GNA – Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North, has challenged tertiary students to consciously equip themselves with the relevant skill sets to meet the demands of the evolving job market.

He said considering that technology was advancing rapidly with global competition consistently growing tougher, academic excellence alone was not enough to survive any professional terrain.

While admitting that a stellar academic record opened doors to opportunities, he insisted that it was no longer sufficient to rely solely on theoretical knowledge acquired in the classroom.

“Employers seek graduates who possess a wide array of skills, including critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, adaptability, and effective communication.

“These skills, when combined with academic excellence, create a powerful synergy that propels our students toward success in their chosen fields,” he noted.

Dr Minta Nyarku made the remarks at the 2023 edition of the University of Cape Coast’s School of Business Dean’s Award ceremony on Thursday.

A total of 279 students from level 200 to 400 were honoured for achieving excellence in various programmes of study at this year’s ceremony held on the theme: “Academic Excellence and Skills Demand.”

This means that 279 students representing 8.71 per cent of a total students’ enrolment of 3,204 had first class.

The Dean’s Award was instituted in the 2008/2009 academic year to annually recognise and award high performing students with CGPA of 3.6 and above.

The Dean’s special list of excellence has become a permanent feature of the school’s electronic database and helps to track the progress of students throughout their stay on campus.

Dr Nyarku, who is also a former lecturer with the school’s Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management, further urged students to utilise their knowledge and skills for the betterment of society.

“As you move forward in your academic and professional journeys, remember that true success lies not only in what you have learned but also in your ability to apply that knowledge and adapt to the changing world around you,” he added.

While congratulating the awardees, he commended lecturers and parents for their various roles in the achievement of the students.

Professor John Gatsi, the Dean of the School of Business, also acknowledged that the digital economy in the 21st century required more than a high grade to get attracted to the job market.

“Now, it is expected that our students have digital literacy skills, data literacy, technical skills, interpersonal communication skills, critical thinking, adaptability and flexibility, cultural sustainability and diversity consciousness,” he said.

Consequently, he said the school was working to produce high performing students with the right skills and attitude.

He observed that Chief Executives and employers expected job seekers to be literate in certain operational software and data analytic tools beyond Microsoft Excel and therefore, educators must create the platform for students learn same.

In view that, Professor Gatsi said the school had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with some software providers who had given them licences for three software to be installed on students and lecturer’s laptops, and office and library computers to aid them to learn the software.

He, therefore, appealed to all students to take advantage of every opportunity provided to become literate in that software.

On the awards, he called on all members of Faculty to double-up to produce more high achievers for the school.

He added that they were working to include postgraduate students in the Award ceremony.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

