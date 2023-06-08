Two NGOs to prioritise welfare of orphans for holistic development

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, June 08, GNA – Two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Voice of Change International and Prayer Mum Group are advocating for strategies to identify kids who are orphans from their hidden places to shelter homes for the necessary care and support.

The upkeep and care for vulnerable children, the NGOs believe, has become necessary as the world advances in technology and development to reduce streetism.

Ms. Madonna Owusu Asabre, a representative for Prayer Mum Group, a Christian based organisation based in the United States of America (USA), said these when the NGOs donated relief items to the Kumasi Children’s Home.

She said the development of children required much love, attention and care from parents and guardians.

“The love needed by children for growth becomes more critical when a child is orphan and has no proper place to call a home, there comes in the love from we contributors of children development.

We must do more to help these vulnerable ones to fit in society and contribute to national development,” she explained.

Ms. Asabre said her group which had registered its presence in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Ghana periodically donated relief items and cash to orphanages and special homes.

The items presented included toilet tissues, noodles, toothpastes, and brushes, washing powder, detergents, packs of tom brown, bottles of honey and gallons of cooking oil.

Ms. Asabre indicated that the group was working tirelessly to discover women groups to empower and build themselves financially through workshops and seminars.

She called on policymakers in charge of gender and children protection to open up for partnerships with interest groups for comprehensive child welfare issues to cause change.

Madam Angela Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Voice of Change International, said there were countless number of children who were orphans worldwide with a lot of needs which were often not met.

She said it required efforts by all stakeholders to encourage these vulnerable ones to strive for higher heights, especially in social and cognitive development.

Ms Mabel Boamah, Supervisor, Kumasi Children’s Home, commended the NGOs for supporting the upkeep of the children and pledged to keep the items for the benefit of the kids.

