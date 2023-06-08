NCCE mobilises religious support for increased civic education of 1992 constitution

By Dasmani Laary

Akim-Oda (E/R), June 08, GNA – Madam Rejoice Biscoff, the Birim Central Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged religious leaders to assist in educating Ghanaians on the values, principles, and objectives of the 1992 Constitution.

Understanding the country’s 1992 Constitution she noted, would enable Ghanaians to effectively defend its ideals against all forms of injustice and violation.

As citizens with adequate knowledge of the constitution they would also be able to participate completely in the democratic processes involved in governing the nation.

Madam Biscoff said this during an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the celebration of this year’s Constitution Week, which was marked with members of the Builders Salvation Church in Akim-Oda, on May 21 in Eastern Region.

She stated that the constitution establishes civic education as a crucial strategy for instilling patriotism, loyalty, and citizen participation in government, as well as promoting awareness of the fundamental principles of democratic governance.

Biscoff, who spoke on the topic, “Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance,” urged members of church and religious bodies to fully participate in the upcoming District Level Elections, as it is both a constitutional right and a civic duty to do so.

She lamented, however, that voter apathy in such elections would undermine the District Assemblies Concept, if it persisted.

Adding his voice, Rev. Siina Boakye, the Reverend Minister in charge of Builders Salvation Church in Akim-Oda urged the congregation to vote for competent, dedicated, and committed candidates.

The NCCE Officials also visited the Akim-Oda Municipality’s International Glory Church, Apostle’s Continuation Church, and Salvation Army Church.

In 2001, the NCCE inaugurated Constitution Week to commemorate Ghana’s return to constitutional democratic rule on January 7, 1993, after Ghanaians approved the drafted 1992 Constitution in a referendum on April 28, 1992.

GNA

