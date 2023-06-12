The 5th “My China Story” International Short Video Competition Launched in Beijing

On June 8, the launch ceremony of the 5th “My China Story” International Short Video Competition was held in Beijing. The event was hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and the Information Office of Henan Provincial People’s Government and co-organized by the Information Office of Zhengzhou Municipal People’s Government and Xufang International Media under CICG. More than 100 people attended the ceremony, including representatives of partner institutions, international creators, supporting organizations, and institutions under CICG.

When addressing the ceremony, Yu Tao, vice president of CICG, said that Henan, as the main birthplace of Chinese civilization, has a profound historical background and rich cultural resources. CICG’s partnership with Henan and Zhengzhou to gather excellent short video works with international vision that are suitable for international communication and telling Chinese stories in this competition is a powerful practice to meet the needs of international communication in the new era and innovate the way of spreading Chinese culture abroad. This effort helps to tell Zhengzhou and Henan stories well in the new era, and Chinese stories as well.

Zhao Yunlong, deputy head of the Publicity Department of Henan Provincial Party Committee, said that Henan, an important birthplace of Chinese civilization, has been the national political, economic and cultural center for over 3,000 years. Keeping in mind Chinese President Xi Jinping’s instruction of “courageously striving for the first place and being more brilliant”, Henan has been committed to Henan practice of Chinese modernization in recent years. Henan sincerely invites experts, scholars, industry representatives, and creative teams from around the world to come to Henan and gain a better understanding of a credible, lovely and respectable China.

Chen Ming, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Zhengzhou Municipal Committee and head of the committee’s Publicity Department, said that “My China Story” International Short Video Competition will include “Zhengzhou Wonderful Tour” in the annual collection this year, and Zhengzhou will take the opportunity to accelerate the construction of a pivot of the national inheritance and innovation base for Chinese historical civilization, and contribute Zhengzhou’s strength to spread the Chinese civilization to the world and promote the exchanges of world civilizations.

The 5th competition continues the previous four theme units of “Discovering China across the World”, “Expat’s Experiences”, “Town and Country Tour”, “A Bite of Chinese Food Worldwide”, and set up the annual unit of “Wonderful Tour of Zhengzhou” and the theme unit of “Traveling in Henan, Understanding China”. The contest’s creative proposal solicitation has begun and will remain in effect until July 8, and the deadline of work submission is until August 31.

The creators could upload the video(s) to Pan.baidu.com or Google Drive, and then send relevant link(s) and password(s) to [email protected] via email. For more information, please visit the competition’s website: www.mychinastory.com.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

