Tamale Provincial Catholic Charismatic Renewal holds 11th conference in Bolgatanga 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, June 6, GNA – The Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) of the Tamale Ecclesiastical Province has held its conference in Bolgatanga with a call on members to bear good fruits that would cause positive societal transformation.

The 11th edition of the conference brought together members of the CCR from the five dioceses of the province comprising Tamale Archdiocese, Damongo, Yendi, Navrongo-Bolgatanga and Wa Dioceses.

The conference was on the theme, “Remaining in the father’s love in building a solid Christian family (John 15:9-10)”.

Mr Anthony Osei Assibey, the National Director of CCR Ghana, said the CCR, for the past 40 years of its existence, had contributed significantly to the spiritual growth of the Catholic through its prayer activities, among others.

The National Director explained that strong leaders were critical to the growth and development of every society and urged members of the CCR to lean towards God for direction and strength to help transform society positively.

“If we are going to transform society, it will depend on our fruits, so this conference is concentrating on how to bear fruits and so we need to surrender and be rooted in Jesus Christ, study and meditate the word of God and open up to the Holy Spirit,” he said.

Monsignor Andrew Tengan, the Tamale Provincial Chaplain of the CCR, noted that studying and praying on the word of God always would renew the spirit and hope of Christians and urged the participants to trust in God at all times.

“We need to depend on God at all times but sometimes we only need God during difficult times and that is not Christian life, but we must follow Christ consistently whether good or bad because our faith is strengthened during difficult times,” he said.

Msgr Tengan urged Christians to influence society positively through evangelisation and good behaviour that speaks to the conscience of people, especially wrongdoers.

Mr John Osei Tutu, the National Leader, Network of Prayer Groups, CCR, noted that it was time for Christians to reconnect with their families and share the word of God, which would bring them closer to God.

Mr Joseph Yabelang, the Tamale Provincial Leader of CCR, explained that the CCR had built members spiritually and skillfully who had contributed immensely to spreading the word of God and playing key leadership roles in building the church.

“Our purpose is to renew the church with Charisma and that we should see a vivid transformation of the church that should be felt and should not be a nuisance but enjoyed,” he added.

GNA

