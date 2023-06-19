Stakeholders trained to enhance capacity on early warning systems and early action 

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, June 19, GNA – A training of Trainers workshop in multi-hazard early warning system opened in Accra on Monday with a call on participants to sharpen their skills to provide better early warning content for citizens.

Early warning systems involve using scientific methods to generate and disseminate timely and meaningful warning information for individuals, communities and organizations threatened by a hazard to prepare and act appropriately and timely to reduce the possibility of harm or loss.

Dr Marco Massabo, Programme Coordinator at CIMA Foundation, a research organization concerned with the study, prediction and prevention of climate change-related hazards, said the training would provide participants with new knowledge and new solutions that helped to predict early warning situations.

He said delivering a better content early warning system would equip people to act appropriately in sufficient time to reduce the possibility of hazards and the impacts of environmental disasters.

Participants at the workshop included lecturers, researchers, and technicians from various institutions across Africa and selected from countries including Ghana, Togo, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, South Africa, Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Niger, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Cameroon and Madagascar.

Dr John Kissi, a Director at the Ghana Hydrological Authority, told the Ghana News Agency, that the workshop was timely since his organization was already gathering hydrological data to provide flood early warning systems.

He said the Ghana Hydrological Authority was already working with selected communities to help them with flood information and others and the training will help them expand such support nationwide.

Dr Seyni Salack, a Research scientist on climate issues and an official of the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), the organisation hosting the training, said his organisation will use its wide network to ensure and timely information on early warning systems.

The workshop under the auspices of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), is led by CIMA Foundation together with a consortium with support from the government of Italy will establish a network of centres of excellence for early warning and anticipatory action.

“Early warning systems are important because people are better equipped to manage disasters and as a people, we need to be prepared for disasters,” Dr Salack said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

