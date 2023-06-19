I owe my victory to God- Dzudzorli Gakpey

Afiadenyigba (V/R), June 19, GNA – Mr Dzudzorli Gakpey, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Keta constituency, has joined hundreds of worshippers at the Anlo Afiadenyigba Evangelical Presbyterian Church, to thank God for victory in the NDC parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023.

The MP also expressed gratitude to all members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), especially delegates in the constituency, for their unflinching support and the confidence reposed in him by itaining him as their parliamentary candidate.

“First of all, I want to use this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for seeing me through another major milestone in my life.

“I owe my victory to the Most High God – I’m also grateful to everyone in the constituency, especially you, our cherished delegates for honouring me by voting for me and giving me another opportunity to continue to represent our dear constituency as your Member of Parliament – I want to assure you all that you will not be disappointed,” Mr Gakpey assured.

He called on all members of the NDC in the constituency and the larger population to support him and the NDC flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama towards victory for the party in the 2024 general elections.

“We need everyone on board the train to rally support for our flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and my humble self towards victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections and in our collective desires to see a better and prosperous Keta and Ghana as a whole,” the MP said.

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP for Ketu South, also joined the Keta MP alongside some executives and members of the NDC in Keta at the thanksgiving service which was held on the theme: “Reward for being obedient.”

