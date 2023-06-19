Serwaa Kesse SHS Headmistress appeals for support to complete school’s fencing project  

By Dennis Peprah

Duayaw-Nkwanta (A/R), June 19, GNA-Madam Yaa Serwaa, the Headmistress of the Duayaw-Nkwanta Serwaa Kesse Senior High School in the Ahafo Region, has appealed for support to complete the school’s fencing project for improved security.

She expressed concern about the uncontrolled cases of stealing and burgling in the school, saying because the school was not fenced, it was open to thieves and other miscreants.

Mad. Serwaa made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency presented some cadet uniforms and bulbs and street lights to the school at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality.

The Headmistress said the school’s population had increased significantly due to the implementation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Programme hence the need for more classroom blocks to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

Established in 1967 with only 50 students, Madam Serwaa said the school had about 2,200 student population now and appealed for the completion of an abandoned classroom project, being built by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

She said most of the classroom blocks were in deplorable condition and thus needed urgent rehabilitation, adding that the home economics block for practical works also required expansion.

That notwithstanding, Madam Serwaa said students’ academic performance had improved significantly and commended the staff and non-teaching staff for their hard work.

She also lauded the exceptional contributions of the MP towards tacking the pertinent challenges confronting the school.

Dr. Prempeh commended the school for its rapid growth and development, and advised the students to be disciplined and concentrate on their studies.

She said the government had made huge investments in the FSHS Programme and inspired the students not to disappoint President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and their parents and guardians.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

