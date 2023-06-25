Jazz Day Takes Place in Sofia

Sofia, June 25, (BTA/GNA) – Vocalists from all over Bulgaria will perform on stage with some of the most prominent Bulgarian jazz musicians in the third edition of Jazz Day, taking place on Sunday in Sofia’s Borisova gradina Park. The event begins at 11 am and entry is free of charge.

Jazz prima Mimi Nikolova will open the musical celebration. The organizer is Daniela Stankova – founder and director of the D Stars singing school, whose graduates will take the stage together with students from the music schools in Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, and Pleven.

They will perform emblematic songs from Bulgarian jazz music in four concerts, accompanied by young instrumentalists Kalina Andreeva (double bass), Georgi Angelov (trombone) and Alexandros Krasidis (saxophone). They will perform with jazz artists Kalin Zhechev (piano), Atanas Popov (percussion) and Todor Bakardzhiev (trumpet).

Three workshops are part of the event’s programme. Participants and audience will be introduced to Latin Jazz style dances by choreographer Petar Gerzilov, improvisation in ensemble and singing in a circle will be taught by vocalists Vesela Morova and Konstantin Beikov from Spectrum Vocal Band, and the founder of Lindy Hop Bulgaria – Yavor Kunchev and Sonia Kutishteva will teach the technique of swing dancing.

BTA/GNA

