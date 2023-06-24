School Prefect appointed to Youth Advisory Committee Board of Ghana Health Service 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), June 24, GNA-Miss Shamsia Abdulai, an Assistant Girls Prefect of the Nkwanta Community Senior High, and Technical School, has been appointed to serve on the Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) Board of the Ghana Health Service.

Mr Bernard Joachim Potakey, Patron for Movement for Change Adolescent Health Ambassadors base in Nkwanta South, confirming this appointment in an interview with Ghana News Agency said, the Youth Advisory Committee for Ghana Health Service had representatives each from all the 16 regions in the country.

He said the Board also had representatives from international donors, partners, and agencies such as UNFPA, UNICEF, Marie Stopes, and PPAG.

He said that “this is a national assignment, and the role of the members is to come out with programmes and policies that will promote the wellbeing and good health for all young people in Ghana and for that matter Africa as a continent.”

Mr Potakey said the Movement for Change Adolescent Health Ambassadors group was a movement made up of Senior High school learners and junior High school learners including both young and adults.

They serve as peer mentors to their colleagues which target is to reduce adolescent pregnancy and mental illness among teenagers.

He said Ms Shamsia Abdulai is the Assistant Girls Prefect for Nkwanta Community Day Senior High and Technical School and she will be attending monthly meetings within and outside the country, which will benefit young ones in Nkwanta South, Oti region and Ghana as a whole.

He used the opportunity to congratulate her on her appointment and wish her well in her new position and further urged her to make Movement for Change proud.

Ms Shamsia Abdulai, a member of Movement for Change Adolescent Health Ambassadors group and a third-year student expressed joy to the development and pledged to exude diligence during her stewardship.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

