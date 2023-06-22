S. Africa’s governing party urges peaceful solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict

CAPE TOWN, June 22, (Xinhua/GNA) — South Africa advocates peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, said African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, referring to an Africa peace mission.

Mbalula made the remarks in a TV interview aired by local media on Wednesday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with leaders and representatives from another six African countries, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of last week and over the weekend, and presented a 10-point plan aimed at brokering a peace process.

Mbalula said the African peace mission led by Ramaphosa, should not be downplayed because it is a crucial initiative in an effort to bring a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The plan calling for a de-escalation of fighting and negotiations, would bring the conflict closer to an end, he said.

