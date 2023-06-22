Sierra Leonean president pledges peace, democracy in general elections

FREETOWN, June 22, (Xinhua/GNA) — Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, has vowed to hold peaceful and democratic general elections, scheduled for Saturday in the West African country.

In a nationwide address late Tuesday, Bio said his government is committed to ensuring that every citizen can exercise their democratic rights with confidence.

“We firmly believe that matters about electoral justice should be entrusted to our competent courts within Sierra Leone, in strict accordance with the provisions enshrined in our national constitution,” Bio said.

The president revealed that through a series of engagements and dialogues among stakeholders, the security agencies have finalized all security matters and protocols.

Bio reiterated that every citizen has the right to vote in a peaceful and secure environment. “As the president of our great republic, I have been entrusted with the duty to uphold the democratic principles that guide our nation’s progress. Free and fair elections are a legal requirement and a moral obligation.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

