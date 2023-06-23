Recognise contributions of Scientists and Researchers in the field of light

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani June 23, GNA – The Smart Innovation Digital Hub Africa (SIDH-Africa) has called for the recognition of the incredible contributions of scientists, researchers, artists and designers in the field of light, as the globe looks forward to future innovations and discoveries.

Dr Owusu Nyarko-Boateng, the Executive Director of SIDH-Africa, said it was imperative for the continent to recognise and honour the creativity and innovation of artists and designers in using light to create inspiring and awe-inspiring works of art.

He said IDH-Africa, which was a non-governmental organisation (NGO) was committed to harnessing the power of technology for social change. In a retrospective interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani to commemorate the International Day of Light, Dr. Nyarko-Boateng paid glowing tribute to scientists and researchers who made groundbreaking discoveries in the field of light.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared May 16 each year as a day to celebrate light, to increase public understanding of the significance of light in science, culture and the arts. It also honors the contributions of researchers, creators and engineers who have made outstanding contributions to the realm of light.

The impact of light had been enormous, from the invention of lasers to the usage of fiber optics in communications, Dr Nyarko-Boateng stated. “So, we should honor the people who have made outstanding contributions to the field of light as we observe the International Day of Light.

These people have changed the way we think about light and created new opportunities for investigation and learning. They have expanded the field to what is conceivable, and their efforts have opened

new paths for coming generations,” he said. Dr Nyarko-Boateng explained that light was a fundamental element of human life and played a critical role in various fields such as science, technology, art and culture. He said recognising the importance of light in technology and research remained essential, saying numerous scientific achievements, like fiber optics, solar panels and lasers would not be conceivable without the presence of light.

“Advanced imaging technologies have made it possible for doctors to identify and treat illnesses more precisely and successfully through the influence of light in the medical profession”. Dr Nyarko-Boateng said the role light played in art and culture could not be overemphasized, saying light remained an essential element of the creative process for artists, photographers and designers.

“It can create mood, depth and texture, and can transform a space into an immersive experience. Light festivals around the world have become popular events, bringing communities together to celebrate the beauty of light and its transformative power”, he stated. Dr Nyarko-Boateng therefore asked governments in Africa to recognize the importance and support ongoing research and innovation in the field of light.

As researchers continued to explore the mysteries of light and its behavior, paving the way for new discoveries and advancements, it is therefore imperative for governments in Africa to continue to support and encourage research in this area to unlock the full potential of light and its impact on our lives, he said.

He highlighted the significance of light for sustainable development, saying “as part of our activities for this year, we celebrate the 2023 International Day of Light as part of our efforts to strengthen scientific cooperation and harness its potential growth in digital evolution space and sustainable development”.

“To mark this year’s celebration, we organised a forum and sensitized students of the Twene Amanfo Senior High/Technical School on the relevance of light on the

theme: The Significance of Light for Sustainable Development”, he stated. It is important to consider how light affect lives and in addition to providing illumination, it was essential in many other areas, including entertainment, energy, communication and medicine, he said.

GNA

