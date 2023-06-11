Professor of Sociology urges graduands of FRANCO to embrace change

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), June 11, GNA – Professor Kwaku Obosu-Mensah, Professor of Sociology at the Lorain County Community College, USA, has called on the 2023 graduating class of the St. Francis College of Education (FRANCO), to embrace change for development.

He said without change, there would be no progress since change also meant curiosity and venturing into the unknown.

Prof. Obosu-Mensah, speaking at the 1st Congregation for the Bachelor of Education Degree Programme in Hohoe, said the graduands should not choose to stay in their comfort zones but be willing to move on when the opportunity knocked on their doors.

He said the graduands who were teachers and would impact knowledge in future generations, must be willing to embrace changes that would come along in their field of practice especially regarding Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

Prof. Obosu-Mensah noted that being technologically knowledgeable in the field of ICT was not about mastering what one was taught but using the fundamentals acquired as a step or springboard into the future.

Prof Obosu-Mensah urged them to impact their society through their technological knowledge.

Prof Obosu-Mensah said the graduands must position themselves to influence decisions to bring development to the people wherever they may.

The ceremony was on the theme: “Embracing change and Lifelong Learning for Teachers, through I.C. T. for development.”

Dr Adwoa Kwegyiriba, Principal of the College commended the graduands for their dedication to learning, their quest for knowledge and passion for teaching in communities in Ghana.

She said in quest to improve the College’s housing situation, the government had made provision for a 300-bed capacity hostel, which was steadily under construction.

Dr Kwegyiriba said the College had equipped its computer laboratory with 50 ultra-modern computers, networking equipment and other accessories to support teaching and learning whiles the library had also been refurbished with modern furniture, books, and other facilities.

Mr John-Peter Amewu, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament and Minister of Railway Development, urged management and stakeholders to continue to put in efforts to make sure the College was transformed into a competitive University on its own.

He urged the graduands to become humble and dedicated professionals while commending the tutors and parents for their sacrificial works.

Mr Amewu noted that without the contributions of teachers to nation building, it would be difficult for any nation without a solid College of Education to achieve its goals.

Mr Amewu urged the graduands to impact the knowledge and wisdom they had acquired, demonstrate a life worthy of human capacity development and also live by the motto, vision and mission of the College.

Togbe Buami IX, Chief of Gbi Bla representing the Gbi Paramount Chief, Togbega Gabusu VII, calls for unity among citizens and urged them to have the foresight to embrace positive changes in making the country a beautiful place.

Out of a total 357 students graduating, Miss Erica Ama Tiokpoe, swept six awards and emerged overall best student.

A new signage for the College was also unveiled as part of the ceremony.

GNA

