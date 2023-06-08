Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing, examination results good 

Rome, Jun. 8, (dpa/GNA) - Pope Francis was awake and will be resting throughout the day, and routine post-surgery examinations showed good results, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni announced on Thursday.

The head of the Catholic Church underwent three hours of open abdominal surgery under general anaesthetic at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Wednesday. The operation was necessary to repair a type of hernia known as a laparocele.

The pope will also be informed about all the wishes for recovery as well as messages of closeness and affection, the Holy See added. The pontiff thanked them but asked for further prayers for him and his health.

The pope spent a quiet night in the hospital and will continue to rest, which is necessary after such a procedure, Bruni said.

The lead medic, Sergio Alfieri, told journalists on Wednesday that Francis was “awake, alert and was joking again” after the procedure.

The doctor said that the pope had tolerated the two anaesthetics well, amid concerns that there could be difficulties after Francis had problems with anaesthesia almost two years ago.

The 86-year-old pontiff must now stay in the hospital for five to seven days.

GNA

