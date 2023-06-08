Planet warming at ‘unprecedented rate’ in last decade, study shows 

Bonn, Jun. 8, (dpa/GNA) - Global warming reached an increase of 1.14 degrees Celsius in the period from 2013 to 2022, according to new research presented during the interim negotiations for the UN Climate Conference in the German city of Bonn on Thursday.

Human-induced warming has been rising at an “unprecedented rate” of 0.2 degrees per decade, according to a study published in the Earth System Science Data journal.

At the 28th UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, from November 30 to December 12, the global community is expected to take stock of its climate change efforts so far and measure them against the targets agreed at the Paris Climate Conference in 2015.

The so-called Paris Agreement aims to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, such as extreme droughts, storms, crop failures and rising sea levels.

According to the study, the remaining carbon budget – the amount of CO2 that can be emitted to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees with a probability of more than 50% – has halved within three years.

The 50-member team, led by the University of Leeds, aims to provide annual updates of important climate indicators, modelled on the methodology of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The IPCC remains the authoritative source of scientific information on the state of the climate, but the processing time for assessments is five to 10 years, it said. This information gap should be filled with more quickly updated data, according to the university.

