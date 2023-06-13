PHOTO GALLERY: Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Sackey Torkornoo – Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice

Accra, June 13, GNA – Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Sackey Torkornoo, 60, has become the 15th Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

Justice Torkornoo succeeds Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah who retired in May 2023.

She was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in April and approved by Parliament on June 7, 2023, after a rigorous vetting process.

Justice Torkornoo is the eighth individual to occupy the office under the Fourth Republican dispensation, and the third female to assume that position after Justice Georgina Theodora Woode and Justice Sophia Akuffo.

She has been a member of the Judiciary for the past 19 years and a Supreme Court Judge for the last four years.

Photos: Reality Images

