Only licensed, accredited cybersecurity service professionals to work with public sector after September 30

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 01, GNA – Mr Joseph Cudjoe, the Minister for Public Enterprises, says the Ministry will work with the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) to ensure that after September 30, 2023, only licensed and accredited cybersecurity service providers and professionals are allowed to provide service in the public sector.

He said because the country had a collective responsibility to ensure that Critical Information Infrastructure were protected from cybersecurity attacks.

The Minister said this during a working visit at the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) Office in Accra.

A statement copied to the GNA said the visit also afforded the Minister the opportunity to interact with management and staff of CSA.

Mr Cudjoe said the CSA was one of the most vital institutions of State considering its role and mandate in the country’s digitisation agenda and elated over the level of collaboration Ghana was enjoying through the Memoranda of Understanding signed by the CSA with other African countries.

He charged all government and private institutions that performed critical roles for the State to develop cybersecurity policies based on the directives on Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure launched by government two years ago in conformity with Section 35, of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

Dr. Albert Antwi- Boasiako, Director General, CSA, said the Cybersecurity/ Cybercrime Incident Reporting Points of Contacts (POC), which was launched in 2018, had become “a major means of preventing many Ghanaians and businesses from becoming victims of cybercrime”.

