Future Global Resources cuts sod for construction of social event centre at Bogoso

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Bogoso (W/R), June 1, GNA – The Future Global Resources (FGR) Bogoso Prestea Mine, which aims to build a globally diversified mining company, has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern social event centre at Bogoso in the Western Region.

The centre would comprise a mini conference hall, supermarket, children’s playground, community centre, restaurant, bar and caretaker quarters.

The Multi Scale Artisanal Association in Bogoso would execute the project, to be funded from Bogoso’s share of the Mines Development Fund.

For every ounce of gold produced by FGR Bogoso Prestea Mine, one US dollar would be donated into the Mine’s Development Fund for projects in the company’s catchment communities.

Mr Ken Allen, the Acting General Manager, said the rapid development trend had made it important for Bogoso to get a befitting spacious social event centre where the chiefs and sub chiefs could host sociocultural and even political events.

So far, the project committee had delivered some remarkable milestones, which made the beginning of the actual construction of the project easier, he said.

“Over 9,000 pieces of sandcrete blocks have already been molded, a borehole has been drilled to ensure constant supply of water, aggregate chippings and sand for the foundation works have been mobilised and earthwork engineering that resulted in the evacuation of the unauthorised refuse from the site has also been accomplished,” he announced.

Mr Allen implored the youth to rally behind their leaders to ensure the project implementation was not delayed in the face of availability of project funds, adding; “The youth should all try and render some free communal services whenever necessary”.

“When the project is completed, it will be a one-stop community social wellbeing centre. Be assured that we in FGR are proud to be the touch bearers of the history of this facility, which began late last year”.

Highlighting some projects undertaken by the FGR, he mentioned an Out Patients-Department block being constructed at Himan, a three-unit classroom block under constructed at Adaamanso, a five-unit teacher’s quarters being constructed for Ehyireso and a 700 capacity community centre for Mbease Nsuta.

“These projects are at various levels of completion, and they are all testament of FGR’s determination to leave a good mark in every community we operate in”.

Mr Allen expressed profound gratitude to Osabirima Akwasi Somprey II, the Divisional Chief of Kokoase Bogoso Traditional Area, and his sub-chiefs for their support to facilitate the beginning of the project.

“Osabirima did not just give out the land for this project for free, but also ensured that there was no encroachment on the land. It is my firm belief that this onerous gesture by Osabirima and his sub-chiefs is an example worthy of emulation.”

Dr Isaac Dasmani, the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, expressed gratitude to the FGR for the initiative and pledged to partner with the company to bring development to residents in host communities.

Osabirima Somprey, on his part, commended the company for the numerous development projects ongoing in its operational areas and assured of his commitment to helping to initiate more projects to boost commercial activities in the area.

