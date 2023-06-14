Odomase Police, GIS collaborate to flush out foreigners without resident permit 

By Dennis Peprah

Kwatire (B/R), June 14, GNA – The Sunyani West District Police Command and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have repatriated foreign nationals living in the municipality without resident permit.



Residents at Odomase, the municipal capital, said they were worried about the influx of the foreigners in the area.



The situation has generated public outcry because many of those foreigners were unemployed young men and women with few others engaged in petty trading, selling mobile phones and accessories.



Some of them were also operating barber salons, while others were engaged in car washing.



But, Police Superintendent Eric Anaba, the District Police Commander said the Service was jointly working with the GIS to identify them to ensure proper things were done.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kwatire, near Odomase, P/Supt Anaba admitted the Police were aware about the incursions of the foreigners in the area but entreated the residents to remain calm as the Police and the GIS worked on the matter.



“We are working on those foreigners staying here without a resident permit. Sometimes when we worked on them you don’t hear, but we are seriously working on the matter,” he stated.



P/Supt Anaba explained the Command was undertaking random swoops to flush out suspected criminals, saying the general crime wave in the area had declined because of the swoops.



That notwithstanding, he expressed worry about rising cases of substance abuse among the youth in the area, and assured the Police were working hard to bring the situation under control.

