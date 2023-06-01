Nsawam-Adoagyiri MCE inaugurates Woodinn Home Company

Alex Ofori Agyekum

Nsawam (E/R), June 1, GNA – Mr. Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive, has commended Mr. Johnson Dussey, Managing Director of Woodinn Home Company for providing employment to about 30 youth within the municipality.

Mr Dussey has constructed a three-storey building, being used for shops.

Mr Buabeng who made the commendation when he inaugurated the company at Nsawam in the Eastern Region advised students in the area to concentrate on their books to emulate the shining example of Mr Dussey for a better future for society.

Mr. Dussey said the purpose of establishing the company was to alleviate the plight of the people of Nsawam Adoagyiri from traveling to far places to purchase their needs and to reduce transportation cost and vehicular traffic difficulties.

Mr. Dussey entreated the youth to avoid the smoking of marijuana and alcoholism and focus on their education to become good adults and engage in skills training to create jobs for themselves instead of migrating to the cities.

Mr Dussey urged parents and guardians to provide the basic needs of their children in school so that they could concentrate on teaching and learning.

GNA

