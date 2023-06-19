NCCE sensitises students of Nogokpo Basic School on children’s rights

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Ho (V/R), June 19, GNA – The Ketu South Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Volta Region, has sensitised students of Nogokpo Basic School on the rights of children.

Mama Hodzige II, the Municipal Director of NCCE, told the students that both Article 28 of the 1992 Constitution and the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560) dade ample rights for their enjoyment.

She said they had rights and needed to be protected and respected, so had all other people, hence they should refrain from acts that were detrimental to the welfare of others.

Mama Hodzige said, “we are in constitutional era; hence we must be law-abiding and do not trample on the rights of others.

“It is a constitutional right and privilege for every child of school going age to be in school, so the state is doing everything possible for the realisation of this right,” she said.

The Municipal Director entreated the school children to be respectful, humble, truthful and honest in their daily lives as these were some of the positive Ghanaian values they needed to hold in high esteem for their benefits and society.

She urged them to develop love for Ghana, protect public property, respect the national symbols and live in harmony with others.

Mama Hodzige also stressed the need to tolerate each other be it in school or at home, to enhance peaceful co-existence within their communities and the nation.

Mr Linus Kofi Olata, a Civic Education Officer of the Commission, advised the students to be morally upright, imbibe the spirit of volunteerism and aspire higher in their academics.

He said Ghana needed them now and in the future for a better and sustenance of Constitutional democracy.

Mr Mawuli Tsidi, a teacher at the school, commended the Commission for the programme and called for more such educative engagements.

GNA

