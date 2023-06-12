NCCE organizes forum on students’ absenteeism in galamsey communities

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Sefwi Kwawkrom (WNR), June 12, GNA – The Sefwi Juaboso District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has held a forum to discuss the challenges of students’ absenteeism in galamsey communities of the district.

The move was to discuss and solicit possible solutions to addressing the menace of student absenteeism in mining communities in the district.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Stephen Eshilley Tikoli, the Juaboso NCCE Director, expressed worry about how students preferred to engage in galamsey to going to school and advised the students to desist from acts that could jeopardize their future.

He also advised parents to take responsibilities of their wards seriously by providing for their basic needs to prevent them from engaging in galamsey activities.

Mr. Tikoli educated both parents and students on the negative impact of galamsey and also advised the galamsey site owners to drive away under aged children from their sites.

Nana Adwoa Ampomah, the Queen-mother of Sefwi Kwawkrom, was grateful to NCCE for the initiative and advised parents to encourage their wards to attend school regularly.

He also advised the students to spend time on their education rather than other things which were not relevant to their education.

A seven-member committee was inaugurated to monitor children who engaged in galamsey activities during school hours.

GNA

