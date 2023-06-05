NCCE instils Ghanaian values into pupils

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Agric-Nzema (Ash), June 05, GNA – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Akwasi Yeboah, the District Police Commander of Sofoline Police Station, has advised children to imbibe good values that can promote social cohesion and national development.

He also reminded the children of their civic responsibilities and how they could contribute to building a strong, vibrant and a democratic country.

DSP Yeboah gave the advice when he joined the staff of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to visit some basic schools in the Kwadaso Municipality to inculcate into the pupils the values of citizenship to mark the Citizenship Week Celebration.

The NCCE introduced the Citizenship Week in 2012 as part of the annual Constitution Week celebration, which was instituted in 2001 to regularly remind the citizens of the processes that led the country to return to constitutional democracy.

This year’s celebration is on the theme, “30 years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy, Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Child.”

It was aimed at reminding basic school pupils of their responsibilities as agents of change, and the role they can play to build a democratic Ghana which also peaceful, strong and united.

DSP Yeboah said among some of the civic responsibilities of citizens are protecting the national interest by reporting and shunning crime in all forms.

He added that they should protect public property, protect and safeguard the environment and contribute to community development.

He also urged the pupils to embrace peaceful coexistence, law abiding and respect the rights of other to sustain the nation’s democratic gains.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

