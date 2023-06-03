NCCE engages students at Tolon to mark Constitution Week 

By Solomon Gumah

Tolon (N/R), June 03, GNA – The Tolon District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Northern Region has engaged students of Tolon Model Girls’ Junior High School to commemorate this year’s Constitution Week celebration.

Addressing the students at Tolon, Mrs Abdul-Rahman Hawawu, Tolon District Director of NCCE urged them to be responsible and law-abiding.

The event was on the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

Mrs Abdul-Rahaman emphasised that the 1992 Constitution had stood the test of time after 30 years of constitutional rule, adding, “It is important for you children as future leaders, to uphold the values and principles of the constitution for sustainable development.”

She said being responsible citizens also required them to be hardworking, focused on their studies and avoid activities that had the tendency to truncate their education such as substance abuse and teenage pregnancy.

She advised them to protect and safeguard the environment by avoiding indiscriminate felling of trees, improper disposal of waste and destruction of water bodies.

Mr Adamu Abubakar, a retired educationist, advised the students to eschew violence and channel their time into productive ventures to become responsible citizens of Ghana.

Miss Alhassan Nimatu, a student of the Tolon Model Girls’ Junior High School, commended the NCCE for the engagement and called for similar events to further broaden their knowledge of their rights and responsibilities.

