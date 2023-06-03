NCCE educates Atta-Ne-Atta D/A Basic school about citizenship week 

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Atta- Ne- Atta (E/R), June 03, GNA - The Kwahu East District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has observed this year’s citizenship week with students and teachers from Atta-Ne-Atta D/A Junior High School.

The event emphasised the crucial role of Ghanaians in the development of the nation.

Ms Roberta E. Koah, the NCCE Director for Kwahu East District, said the key to achieving the envisioned future for oneself and the community lay in the cultivation of integrity through diligent study and practice.

In a passionate plea, she urged young girls to exercise caution in all their endeavours to avoid becoming prey to sexual predators.

Hosarine Barimah, an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service, who served as a role model for the event, addressed the children in attendance and emphasised the importance of three core values: respect, humility, and tolerance.

She emphasised the significant role that her values have played in shaping her personality and opening doors to various opportunities.

She urged the students to follow her lead by working diligently and upholding these values.

The event culminated with the distribution of pencils and pens, as the children were inspired to view these writing instruments as their gateway to success.

