MP for Keta commiserates with flood victims, assures of support  

By Nelson Ayivor

Keta (V/R), June 14, GNA-Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta has, visited some floods hit areas in the constituency to commiserate with the victims.

His visit followed last weekend’s downpour that left several homes and schools inundated by flood waters.

Areas affected by the floods included Kedzikope, Abutiakorpe, Dzelukorpe, Nukpesekorpe, Vui and Tetekorpe.

Some schools in the Municipality have also been left at the mercy of the floods, bringing academic work in those schools to a halt.

Keta Business Senior High School (KETABUSCO) and Bishop Herman Basic School were most affected by the floods.

Other affected schools included, Vui Roman Catholic Basic School, Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) and KETASCO Basic School.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday, the MP said he had been touched by the plight of the victims of the disaster and had embarked on the tour to commiserate with them and to use the opportunity to solicit first- hand information on the havoc caused by the floods to see what help he can offer in the interim.

Mr Gakpey assured the victims and authorities of the affected schools of his readiness to initiate mitigation measures towards such happenings in the future.

He said he was mobilizing to get some interim support for the victims and called on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to step in to provide some relief items to the victims and families, most of whom have been displaced and are now homeless.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta told the GNA that the assembly was working to address the situation which he described as overwhelming.

He said: “Currently, we are working with NADMO to mobilize some relief items for the victims as an interim measure while we work to find a permanent solution to the problem – it’s really overwhelming.”

The MCE assured the victims of the assembly’s commitment to ensuring that the affected families were relocated to safe grounds and some measures were put in place to mitigate the challenges faced by the affected schools to restore academic work.

