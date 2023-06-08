Lands and Natural Resources Minister opens 5th Ghana Mining and Energy Summit

Accra, June 8, GNA – Ghana must unlock the full potential of its mining and energy resources to speed up local industrialisation, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor has said.

Speaking at the opening session of the 5th Ghana Mining and Energy Summit in Accra, Mr Jinapor said harnessing the country’s mining and energy potentials for sustainable development must not be a mere rhetoric, “but awaken in us the urgent need to utilise these resources for socio-economic development.”

“The convergence of these two sectors, mining, and energy, presents us with a unique opportunity to shape our destiny and build a sustainable and prosperous nation using clean energy and responsible mining practices,” he said.

Mr Jinapor said efforts to extract and utilise the country’s extractive resources should be done in “a manner that ensures energy efficiency, environmental protection, and responsible ecosystem management for climate action.”

The three-day summit, under the auspices of the Ghana Chamber of Mines is on the theme: “Harnessing Mining and Energy Potential for Sustainable National Development.”

It brings together mining companies operating in Ghana and mining support services.

“As we embark on this journey to harness our mining and energy potentials for sustainable development, we must prioritise sustainable practices and adopt an approach that balances economic growth, social equity, and environmental stewardship,” he said.

“It is through this approach that we can ensure the preservation of our natural resources for future generations while reaping the maximum benefits for our present population,” the Minister urged.

Mr Jinapor gave the assurance that the Ministry of He reiterated the commitment of the Lands and Natural Resources and the Energy Ministries to work together to accelerate efforts in renewable energy development.

“By diversifying our energy mix and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, we can mitigate the impact of climate change, create a resilient energy infrastructure, and provide affordable and reliable power to all our citizens, regardless of their location,” he added.

Security of mining investments critical – Chamber

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Mines, Dr Sulemanu Koney in his address, expressed concerns about the security of mining operations and investments in the country.

“Security stands as a critical pillar in the success of any mining operation. The safety and well-being of our workforce and host communities, the protection of our assets and investment, as well as the preservation of the environment, are paramount,” Dr Koney stated.

The industry, he noted, was not oblivious of the indispensable role that effective security measures played in fostering a conducive environment for broad-based socio-economic development and investment through responsible mining investment.

Dr Koney said by empowering local communities and creating opportunities for employment, skills development, and entrepreneurship, “we can unlock the true potential of our natural resources for broad-based socio-economic development.”

The Ghana Chamber of Mines, he pledged was committed to driving initiatives that enhance local capacity, promote social inclusion, and nurture a sense of shared ownership of the value generated from the country’s natural resources

The CEO of the Chamber announced that this year’s summit would deliberate on Ghana’s critical minerals and the policy prescriptions, “to enable us optimise its benefits for our country and investors.”

GNA

