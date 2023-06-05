Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre opens Military Observers course

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, June 5, GNA – The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) on Monday officially opened the Military Observers (MILOB) Course, with 80 per cent participants being female personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

A total of 27 participants are registered for the maiden course.

The participation of the female personnel under the: “Enhancing Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) capabilities to address barriers to Women in Peacekeeping” project, aims at enhancing the capacity of the GAF to address barriers faced by women seeking deployment to UN peace operations and advance gender equality within the Armed Forces.

The Global Affairs Canada funded Project, which is being implemented by the KAIPTC in collaboration with the GAF under the “Elsie initiative for women in peace operations” is to increase the meaningful participation of military and policewomen in the United Nations peace operations.

The Senior Liaison Officer for the Elsie Initiative in Ghana, Global Affairs Canada, Pearl Wierenga, in an address to open the course, said the reason for her country’s financial support towards the course was to promote equal opportunities for female officers in peacekeeping operations and tap from their wide knowledge base.

“Canada believes that women in military and police services should benefit equally from deployment opportunities to UN peace operations. Women also broaden the range of skills, diversity and capacities available to UN peace operations,” she said.

Ms Wierenga also stated how the evolvement and complexities in peacekeeping operations overtime had necessitated the inclusion of women for “diversity of perspectives”.

She praised Ghana for its achievement as the world largest contributor of women peacekeepers to support UN peace operations worldwide.

She acknowledged the recognition of Captain Cecilia Erzuah, a Ghanaian female military officer and UN peacekeeper, who was recently awarded the 2022 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

Air Commodore George Arko-Dadzie, the Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC, said the course would not only address barriers impeding women’s deployment to peace support operations but also increase the pool of women officers eligible for deployment as military observers.

“In view of this, priority will be given to military officers mostly women from the GAF due for deployment as United Nations military observers (UNMOs)”, he said.

The Military Observers Course (MILOBs) is a three-week residential programme at the KAIPTC that will employ a collaborative problem-based learning approach.

Participants will play active role under the guidance of experienced team of facilitators.

The course content will be delivered using a combination of tools such as lectures, case studies, small group works, brainstorming and final outdoor exercise at the Bundase Training Camp.

GNA

