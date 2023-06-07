KGL Group leads the Diaspora Inclusion at the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit  

By Amadu Kamil Sanah

Accra, JUNE. 7, GNA- KGL Group, title sponsors of this year’s Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit and led by its Executive Chairman and Board Chair of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mr Alex Apau Dadey, have advocated the inclusion of Ghana’s Diaspora community in government’s post-COVID recovery programmes.

The summit had in attendance captains of industry, private sector entrepreneurs and CEOs, government officials, the United Kingdom diaspora community, and Key partners from the UK government and was chaired by Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

Speaking on Day one of the GHIOS Summit held at the Hilton on Park Lane, London, Mr Dadey stressed the need for Ghana’s Post- COVID and Russia-Ukraine conflict resurgence to be led by a clear, concise and policy-driven approach, centred around the diaspora community.

He stated, “I stand here today, as a passionate advocate of Diaspora inclusion in our drive to transform the structures of our economy. I remain passionate about guided investment, and not debt, as the preferred path for our transformational agenda.”

Mr Dadey, an entrepreneur with over 30 years experience working on both sides of the Atlantic stressed the need for multilateral collaboration, diaspora socio-economic inclusion, and harnessing technology to break down barriers for business.

He added, “There are numerous opportunities for investors in the wake of COVID. Industries have evolved and thrived, building ecosystems that deliver value to all stakeholders. Ghana is a prime candidate for investors seeking post-COVID emerging markets and I urge all our diaspora to take advantage or be left behind in the Boom that is to come.”

He also used himself as an example of a diasporan who has invested heavily in Ghana too much success adding “For those Diasporas and investors who need encouragement to make up their minds to invest in Ghana, I can boldly state, without a shred of doubt, that the most successful period of my business life has been operating and investing in Ghana.

“The opportunities and rewards have been tremendous, and the success of the KGL Group of companies bears testimony to this. Ghana, admittedly has its fair share of peculiar challenges, however, for any intrepid entrepreneur driven enough to wade through the challenges, success is inevitable.”

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, also echoed the sentiments shared by speakers at the summit and highlighted the Government’s commitment to continue to provide a conducive environment for the private sector to continuously thrive.

He encouraged the United Kingdom Diaspora community, seasoned entrepreneurs and investors to consider Ghana as the First and only option for investment, with Ghana, well placed for an accelerated Post-COVID takeoff, a conducive business environment, a hospitable young workforce and a peaceful and stable political climate as requisite ingredients for a sustained successful economic recovery programme.

The KGL Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian group of companies interested in technology innovation, Fin-tech, Logistics, property development, gaming and commerce.

The parent company commands a network of specialized business units that promote efficient solutions and effective tech-based related services to customers across Ghana and partner operating regions.

The group has since its inception prioritized the development of digital innovations that impact industries.

According to Executive Chairman Alex Dadey, “As a Group, our vision is clear and within reach: Becoming a powerhouse in digitalization across Ghana and emerging markets across the sub-region by capitalizing on our portfolio of strong operating companies across diverse areas of expertise”.

