HUNIVASS 1983-year group donates valued at GHS 20,000 to alma mater

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Huni-Valley (W/R), June 12, GNA – The 1983-year group of the Huni-Valley Senior High School (HUNIVASS), has donated items worth GHS 20,000 to their alma mater in the Western Region.

The items included; two sets of jerseys, footballs, 10 chairs to furnish the headmaster’s office, among others were procured with voluntary contribution from members in Ghana and diaspora.

Reverend Kojo Ackah Kwarteng, a member of the group and chairman of the planning committee that worked towards the project of homecoming to support the school led his colleagues to present the items.

He indicated that the donation was to give back to their Alma mater after 40 years of completing school to promote teaching and learning.

“I want to encourage our children to study hard. In our time things were tough. There was no electricity, we did not have enough space, no potable water to drink, we fetched water from a stream but with commitment and prayer God saw us through and today we are in various noble professions,” Rev Kwarteng advised.

According to him, the mining companies and other institutions have helped the school to develop, hence, no student has any reason to fail.

Mr Kofi Anning, President of the Huni-Valley Old students Association (HOSA), announced that the 87-year group constructed an infirmary, and the 83-year group furnished it, adding that the 81 and 82-year groups have also supported the school.

“We are grateful and expect more of this to be done. I am encouraging all old students to come on board and make HUNIVASS a better place for our children and generations unborn,” he said.

The President of the group, Mr Isaac Anfom Junior, for his part, applauded the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for the construction of a 360 bed-capacity girls’ dormitory for the school.

He assured management that they would continue to assist their alma mater in various ways to achieve the purpose for which it was established.

The Headmaster, Mr. Daniel Kwabena Aidoo, who received the items on behalf of the school, expressed his profound gratitude to HOSA 83 for the generosity and assured them they would be used for the intended purpose.

The 83 group presented a citation to Mrs Justina Pearl Alibanwie, the outgoing Assistant Headmistress.

GNA

