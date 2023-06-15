Huawei’s partnership with Bui Power Authority exemplifies how ICT can optimize operations

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 15, GNA- Mr Edison Xie, Vice President of Corporate Communication Department at Huawei, says the partnership with Bui Power Authority on its eLTE solution installed at Bui Dam exemplifies how ICTs can optimize operations and enhance efficiency.

The eLTE solution serves as the cornerstone of Bui Power Authority’s digital operation and supervision.

Mr Xie was speaking at a Media Roundtable on the theme: “Powering a Sustainable and Digital Future for West Africa: Pioneering cases from Bui Power Authority, Ghana.”

The event is aimed to showcase to the International community and Ghanaians the progress made in achieving the aims set out in its Renewable Energy Masterplan.

He said the broadband private network provided wireless coverage across the entire site, enabling real-time communication between the control office and the on-site workforce, improving response times to maintenance requests and emergencies.

The Vice President said it tackled the challenge of information silos by integrating and consolidating data from various sources, thus enhancing coordination and decision-making within the organization.

He said Huawei’s solution could support the smooth evolution of the hydropower station to be a truly intelligent power production system, making sites safer and more efficient as well as laying the groundwork for future intelligent solutions like water level detection and flow monitoring.

“Our work at the Bui hydro-solar hybrid dam reflects

our efforts in leveraging the power 5G, AI, and the Cloud to transform industries across the globe,” he added.

He said digital transformation was key to ensuring that industries were able to become more productive and more efficient.

“Huawei is applying these technologies across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, mining and ports,” Mr Xie said.

These technologies are key drivers of economic transformation and development, he added.

He said the partnership with BPA was the reflection of the amalgamation of the determination to develop hydro energy and other renewable energy sources, and to harness the benefits of ICTs that is propelling Ghana on its growth trajectory.

He said Ghana was making impressive strides across the ICT sector, led by government initiatives such as the Industrial Transformation Agenda and forward-thinking education policies and

supplemented by the cultivation of tech startup hubs across the country.

Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority, said they had installed a 10mw battery UPS from Huawei Power, which makes it possible for the smooth transition and mix of hydro solar hybridization.

He said to augment its hydro generation, “we have embarked on landmark initiatives which include the 250 MW Solar Project, out of which 50MW have already been developed and connected to the National Interconnected Transmission System.”

The CEO said the Project was using the Huawei inverters and battery system, the first of its kind to be deployed in Africa.

He said this had allowed the Authority to exploit the opportunity that existed for technical complementation between the hydro-generation at Bui Generating Station and solar power production to form a hydro-solar PV hybrid plant.

“This is in line with the Government of Ghana’s drive to increase the renewable portion of Ghana’s Energy mix to 10% by 2030,” he added.

Ms Xiao ShuMei, CFO of Mei Energy, said the Company was committed to bringing practical and down-to-earth initiatives to the realm of local green energy plans.

She said the Company through its partnerships with Huawei had achieved significant milestones together, from building efficient solar power plants, to floating solar wonders and energy storage systems.

She said apart from the development of a 5MW Floating Solar Plant, the first in the sub-region, supplying power through the Bui Switchyard to the National Interconnected Transmission System, Meinergy is set to undertake a new project with the Authority.

These include completing a 100 MW PV power station, and a 30 MWh PV energy storage project.

“Our bid is to improve power generation consistency, enhance energy storage management, and reduce operational costs,” she added.

She said the company had partnered with Huawei to create a string inverter solution, which in fact, had become the ideal solution for sites with logistics issues.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

