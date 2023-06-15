Embrace agriculture for a sustainable livelihood – Nkwanta South MCE

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta South (O/ R), June 15, GNA – Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South in the Oti Region, has called on the youth to embrace agriculture as a means of securing sustainable livelihoods.

Recognising the untapped potential of the agricultural sector, the MCE highlighted the many opportunities available, and urged young individuals to consider farming as a viable career choice.

Mr. Lenwah emphasised the need for a paradigm shift in how agriculture was perceived, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He said the need to view farming as a business rather than a traditional occupation was crucial for the economic empowerment of the youth and the overall development of Nkwanta South.

Highlighting the immense potential for growth within the agricultural sector, the MCE urged young people to explore modern farming techniques, adopt innovative approaches, and leverage technological advancements to enhance productivity and profitability.

He emphasised the importance of value addition and encouraged the youth to explore agribusiness ventures that could maximize the value of their agricultural produce.

Mr. Lenwah further underlined the significance of training and capacity-building programmes to equip the youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in agriculture.

He pledged the support of the Municipal Assembly in providing training opportunities, access to finance, and technical assistance to young individuals interested in pursuing agricultural ventures.

The Municipal Chief Executive’s call to action comes at a time youth unemployment remains a pressing issue in the region.

He said by embracing agriculture, the youth could secure their own livelihoods but also contribute to food security, economic growth, and job creation in Nkwanta South.

Mr. Lenwah also emphasised sustainable farming practices and environmental stewardship.

He encouraged the youth to adopt eco-friendly techniques, promote biodiversity conservation, and participate in initiatives such as tree planting and land restoration to ensure the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector.

The Nkwanta South MCE urged the youth to view agriculture as a pathway to sustainable livelihoods, emphasizing its economic potential, the importance of innovation, and the need

for environmental stewardship and with the support of the Municipal Assembly and a collective effort from the youth, agriculture could become a driving force for inclusive development and prosperity in Nkwanta South.

