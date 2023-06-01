Hohoe MCE commissions, hands over completed projects to communities 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), June 01, GNA – Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has commissioned and handed over some completed projects to communities in the Municipality.

The projects are a mechanized borehole with a Polytank stand and supply of a 5,000-litre capacity storage tank each for the Alavanyo Dzogbedze CHPS Compound, Alavanyo Wudidi and Gbi Avega communities.

The Fodome Hloma, Wli Afegame and Gbledi Chebi communities are also beneficiaries of the mechanised borehole, poly tank stand and storage tank facility.

The MCE also commissioned a 10-seater water closet toilet and bathhouse for the Afadjato Senior High Technical School, a 2-Unit classroom block for Fodome Dzorkpe and a three-Unit classroom block for the Fodome Amele/Axor M/A Junior High School.

Mr Awume speaking to the media after the short ceremonies held in all the beneficiary communities, said the Assembly was committed to the development of the communities in the Municipality.

He said the Assembly would continue to support communities in tackling water, sanitation, health and educational issues.

Mr Awume said the Assembly would initiate other projects while working towards completion of ongoing ones and tasked the beneficiaries to own the projects and worked towards their maintenance and sustainability.

He urged students to take their studies seriously and strive to achieve the best since the future belongs to them.

Mr David Anku Boateng, a resident of Alavanyo Wudidi Electoral Area, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for providing for the needs of the people.

Madam Rebecca Gbafa, a resident of Gbi Avega Branch 2, said the community had been facing water challenges for years and that the water provided would go a long way in helping them, and was grateful to the Assembly.

Togbega Homatekpor V, Paramount Chief of Gbledi Traditional Area, commended the Assembly for the projects undertaken in the area.

He said the projects for the School and Gbledi Chebi coupled with others had upgraded the status of the traditional area.

Mr Thompson Adoboe, Assemblymember, Fodome Amele Electoral Area, on behalf of the traditional authorities, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the project.

He said as a community, they were hoping more of such projects would be brought to them.

Mr Prosper Folitse, the Hohoe Municipal Works Engineer, said Water and Sanitation Committees would be set up in the communities that benefitted from Assembly’s water project.

He said the aim was to ensure proper management of the water towards their maintenance and renovations when need be.

GNA

