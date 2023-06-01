About 1,267 Ada-East residents benefited from LEAP in 2022 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, June 1, GNA – Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive (DCE), Ada-East, said 1,267 beneficiaries covering 691 households from 39 communities in the district benefitted from the government’s livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) in 2022.

She added that 79 People Living with Disability (PWDs) were also supported in various categories, ranging from business to medical to education, as part of the government’s social development programme.

Ms Pobee who was speaking during the Assembly’s ordinary session said it was done through a four-cycle review payment by the Social Welfare Department of the district.

She said that was the first time the beneficiaries got their funds through the E-Zwich platform.

She said the department collaborated with other institutions to rescue 39 trafficked children, made up of 26 boys and 13 girls engaged in child labour, adding that four of the children rescued had been enrolled in apprenticeships.

The DCE said the department received 26 cases involving 28 children on maintenance issues, out of which 24 had been successfully handled and two were being worked on.

She said the district engaged the community members in several sensitization programmes on the need to improve sanitary conditions, personal hygiene, unsafe abortions and their effects, and a lot more.

GNA

